Briggs logs flight time during surprise with Fly Duluth

Briggs flying with Fly Duluth
Briggs flying with Fly Duluth
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For this week’s Blindfold, Hunter and Ryan brought Briggs to Monico Air to perform a discovery flight with Fly Duluth!

Briggs took to the skies thanks to the expertise of Certified Flight Instructor Collin Bair.

Fly Duluth offers flight training programs for aspiring pilots, as well as flight tours for those who want to take in the Twin Ports’ breathtaking views.

For more information on Fly Duluth and everything they have to offer, click here.

