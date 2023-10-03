12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say

A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.(mikhailsabela via Canva | File)
By Maiya Fleck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota say a young boy has died after an accident at a skate park.

According to the Mandan Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was injured in an accident involving a bicycle at the Manda Skate Park next to the Mandan High School.

Police said they responded to a medical call at the park Monday night. Responding officers reported finding a child suffering serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said the boy’s injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident.

Mandan police did not immediately identify the child.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Former pastoral assistant at Duluth church facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct
The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales
Duluth Harbor Monsters logo
Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first General Manager

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards
Larson Road Improvement Plan 2024
City leaders propose to fix 19 miles of roads in Duluth in 2024
Deyonna Kirk and her daughter, Tatianna Kirk.
‘Annie’s House’ provides safe space for displaced women
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote