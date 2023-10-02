Warmth and sunshine dominate Monday into Tuesday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONDAY: Today will feature well above average temperatures with a chance of record setting high and low temperatures, with a high of 81 in Duluth. There will be mostly sunny skies after partly cloudy skies early and a strong breeze out of the S at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see more near record temperatures with a high of 80 degrees in Duluth. Mostly sunny skies early transition to cloudy skies by the afternoon as a cold front nears.

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms move in overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. They begin close to midnight in the Twin Ports on Tuesday night and push east through to the UP by early morning.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see thunderstorms in the morning with showers lingering throughout the day. It will be cloudy with some breaks of sun and a high of 65 degrees in the Twin Ports.

