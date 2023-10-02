Thousands sign up for Grandma’s Marathon 2024 in first hours of registration

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for the 2024 Grandma’s Marathon opened at 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials with Grandma’s, as of 9:00 p.m., more than 8500 people registered for the 2024 Grandma’s Marathon weekend.

More than 5,000 of those who registered signed up for Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, which has a capacity of 8,000 this year.

