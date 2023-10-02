Thousands sign up for Grandma’s Marathon 2024 in first hours of registration

William A. Irvin 5K 2023
William A. Irvin 5K 2023(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for the 2024 Grandma’s Marathon opened at 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials with Grandma’s, as of 9:00 p.m., more than 8500 people registered for the 2024 Grandma’s Marathon weekend.

More than 5,000 of those who registered signed up for Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, which has a capacity of 8,000 this year.

