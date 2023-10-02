Sewing on logos like pros at Duluth Pack

Hunter sews a logo at Duluth Pack(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For over 140 years, Duluth Pack has been making handcrafted gear and bags right here in the USA.

Working with canvas and leather, each item requires precision and accuracy in manufacturing.

The Northern Life team met with CEO Tom Sega and Repair Specialist Tracie Salo to try their hand at sewing on a Duluth Pack logo.

For information about Duluth Pack and their company, click here.

