Police respond to car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police responded to a car versus motorcycle in Duluth Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Central Entrance near McDonald’s.

Witnesses told our crew at the scene that a man and woman were on the motorcycle.

Witnesses say a car hit them and they were both taken to a hospital.

Northern News now has reached out to Duluth Police for more information.

