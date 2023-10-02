Police respond to car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance

Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police responded to a car versus motorcycle in Duluth Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Central Entrance near McDonald’s.

Witnesses told our crew at the scene that a man and woman were on the motorcycle.

Witnesses say a car hit them and they were both taken to a hospital.

Northern News now has reached out to Duluth Police for more information.

Check back for updates.

