People enjoy special champagne apple at Duluth palooza

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Wisconsin apple orchard brought their special apple to Duluth this weekend.

Beaver River Farm hosted the Duluth Apple Palooza.

The two-day event had live music, hayrides, a craft fair, food trucks and apples.

Dixon’s Apple Orchard brought their products for people to enjoy at the fair.

Luke Mullane with Dixon’s Apple Orchard said the special thing about this palooza is the type of apple at the event.

“We own the patent on the champagne, it’s an older variety, but we’re the only place you can get it in the world,” Mullane said.

This is the second year of the event.

