Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s cold weather rule went into effect Sunday.

It’s an effort to help those who may have difficulty paying their energy bills this winter.

Between now and April 30, 2024 residents are protected from having their gas service shut off.

Customers are required to set up a payment plan with the utility company to keep their heat.

Minnesota Power encourages any residents who need help paying their bills to apply for the state’s energy assistance program.

For information about that click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Bentleyville Tree Vandalism.
Bentleyville vandals strike again, earlier than ever
Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
Duluth Police: death investigation underway, believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wound
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Suspect turns himself in a week after Superior shots fired incident
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night

Latest News

William A. Irvin 5K 2023
Thousands sign up for Grandma’s Marathon 2024 in first hours of registration
Attendees at Duluth Apple Palooza 2023
People enjoy special champagne apple at Duluth palooza
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Northland races to put your canceled marathon training to use
Girl scout award.
Going for Gold: Proctor Girl Scout receives highest award