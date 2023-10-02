Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s cold weather rule went into effect Sunday.

It’s an effort to help those who may have difficulty paying their energy bills this winter.

Between now and April 30, 2024 residents are protected from having their gas service shut off.

Customers are required to set up a payment plan with the utility company to keep their heat.

Minnesota Power encourages any residents who need help paying their bills to apply for the state’s energy assistance program.

For information about that click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.