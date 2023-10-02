Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say

Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 29.(Fardadmokhtari / Flickr | Fardadmokhtari / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two people were killed after an encounter with a grizzly bear at a national park in Canada over the weekend, according to park officials.

On Friday, officials said Parks Canada Dispatch in Banff National Park received an alert from a GPS device that indicated a bear attack had taken place.

The alert location came from the Red Deer River Valley, which is inside of Banff National Park.

Officials said a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was mobilized. Members of the team are trained to respond to wildlife attacks.

The team traveled to the location by foot, as the weather conditions at the time did not allow for a helicopter to be used.

When the team arrived at the location around 1 a.m., they said they found two people dead.

The team also encountered a grizzly bear in the area that acted aggressively and had to be euthanized by the team to ensure public safety.

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” park officials said in a statement.

The area was closed off until further notice as a safety precaution.

Park officials said Banff National Park is home to grizzly and black bears.

For information about bear safety, visit the Parks Canada website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance
The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Northland races to put your canceled marathon training to use

Latest News

David’s Cookies is recalling hundreds of units of a chocolate cake product sold at Walmart due...
Cake sold at Walmart recalled due to wrong label, undeclared peanuts
Summer drought and fall flooding affecting Duluth farmers
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, answers...
Rep. Matt Gaetz files resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House
FILE - Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday,...
5 died of exposure to chemical in central Illinois crash, preliminary autopsies find
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash