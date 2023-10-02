Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales

The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
The diner's last day is always a busy one.
By Jack Wiedner
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - On October 1, Gordy’s Hi-Hat wrapped up its 63rd season in business.

People come from near and far to enjoy one last meal at Gordy’s, meaning the diner’s last day is always a busy one.

“They come in to see us because it is part of their tradition,” said Sever Lundquist, third-generation owner of Gordy’s Hi-Hat.

While the Hi-Hat is closed for the winter, Gordy’s Warming House next door is open year-round.

The combination ice cream and coffee shop first opened in 2005.

According to Lundquist, the Warming House is not the only thing that keeps them busy in the off-season.

“After we close, we spend a couple of weeks painting the building, cleaning the place from top to bottom,” Lundquist said. “We usually donate a bunch of food to the gospel mission and to the food shelves nearby with anything we have left.”

Gordy’s Hi-Hat will re-open in spring 2024.

