Enjoy these summer-like temperatures while you can!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see clearing skies to become mostly sunny! Finally! Tonight the skies will remain mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60′s with warm southerly winds 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: On Tuesday morning we will have mostly sunny skies. But there will be increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with breezy southerly winds 10-20mph gusting 30mph. Overnight there will be a cold front passing that will bring a 60% chance of rain. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday there will be a 40% chance of scattered showers. Expect cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the WNW 10-20mph. Temperatures will start in the mid-60′s and fall into the 50′s in the late afternoon.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have a 50% chance of rain showers. Expect cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid-50′s.

