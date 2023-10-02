Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first General Manager

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Harbor Monsters have announced Monday the man who will be leading the team.

According to team officials, longtime Twin Ports resident and businessman, Steven Walters, will be the Harbor Monsters’ first General Manager.

It’s stated Walters has been a crucial part of raising several companies from the ground up in the area.

He has a combined 13 years of Sales and Marketing experience.

In addition, Walters has been a fan of arena football and is excited to bring his knowledge of the game and his professional skills together to create this team.

Walters says that he was impressed with team ownership and their desire to make this team belong to the residents of the community.

“Growing the fan base is at the top of my list but serving the people of the Twin Ports is even more important,” said Walters. “The Mishipeshu who the team’s theme revolves around is the legend of the underwater panther who serves and defends our lake. And like this myth, it is my vision that our players, fans, and partners will all remain strong and unyielding in defending the Twin Ports.”

Coming within the next few weeks, one of the first tasks Walters will tackle is hiring a head coach for the Harbor Monsters.

“Our next priority is to identify and finalize the hiring of the team’s first head coach,” he said. “Team Owner Brent LaBrie and I have considered some great candidates over the last couple of weeks, both local and from around the nation, and we sense that we are getting close.”

LaBrie stated he was excited to appoint Walters to lead the new business.

“The process was long, but I am very pleased to have been able to secure Steve in this leadership role. I have such great confidence in him and his abilities to grow the team and embrace the community,” stated LaBrie.

