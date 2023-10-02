Droughts to floods: farmers adapt to extreme weather

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - Weather extremes this year, from a drought-filled summer to the recent heavy rain, are forcing farmers to adapt.

This summer the Northland experienced one of the worst droughts in recent history.

“The last couple of years have been dry but this has probably been the driest that I can recall,” said Ken Jorgenson the sole farmer of Leaning Barn Farm in Esko.

Jorgenson farms potatoes, carrots, peppers, and more but blueberries are his biggest sell. He had to adapt throughout the growing season to make up for the lack of rain when things were not going so well.

One of the two wells on Jorgenson’s property completely dried up, something he says he has never experienced before. Jorgenson was forced to purchase 3,000 gallons of water two separate times throughout the summer to water his crops.

While the situation has improved in recent weeks with an increased amount of rainfall, his region is still dealing with severe and moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said the recent rainfall would have been more helpful earlier in the season.

“We really could’ve used some rain around the State Fair time to finish off the crops,” said Peterson. “Not having that rain, what it did is, it really pushed down probably some of those yields.”

As the harvest season comes to an end, Jorgenson agrees with Peterson and said the record rain in September, totaling 10.36 inches, has come at the wrong time and is hindering the amount of work he can do to prepare for next year.

“I want to work up certain areas like kill up certain areas to put in a cover crop or something like that it’s just too wet to work the soil so it just now we’re waiting for a little dry weather,” said Jorgenson.

Jorgenson said he has been harvesting all of his crops in the rain, but says he is happy to soak it all in.

“It’s going to be really good for a crop next spring,” said Jorgenson. “It’s just that we got too much too soon. But you can never please a farmer, you know.”

