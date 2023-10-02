Disney sued for ‘injurious wedgie’ at water park

Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.
Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming an “injurious wedgie” from a waterslide sent her to the hospital.

In her lawsuit, Emma McGuinness says the incident happened at Typhoon Lagoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, four years ago when said she went down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide, which Disney describes as an almost-vertical five-story fall.

McGuinness claims the attraction pushed her garments into her body, causing bleeding.

She says she went to the hospital in an ambulance and later sought gynecological repairs.

Her husband is suing too, effectively claiming the alleged harm to his wife’s body also affects him.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, not including “interest and costs.”

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance
The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Northland races to put your canceled marathon training to use

Latest News

David’s Cookies is recalling hundreds of units of a chocolate cake product sold at Walmart due...
Cake sold at Walmart recalled due to wrong label, undeclared peanuts
Summer drought and fall flooding affecting Duluth farmers
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, answers...
Rep. Matt Gaetz files resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House
FILE - Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday,...
5 died of exposure to chemical in central Illinois crash, preliminary autopsies find
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash