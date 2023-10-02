Culver’s CurderBurger returns Monday for limited time

The beloved CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s nationwide on Oct. 2. The cheesy delight is a...
The beloved CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s nationwide on Oct. 2. The cheesy delight is a Culver's Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a golden-fried cheese crown.(PRNewswire)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Culver’s is officially bringing back a fan favorite!

The beloved CurderBurger is returning Monday for the third time.

The burger, which is a Culver’s Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese, will be available at all Culver’s locations nationwide through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

The Northern Life team is getting their hands on one and is excited to share their reactions on Tuesday!

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Northland races to put your canceled marathon training to use
Girl scout award.
Going for Gold: Proctor Girl Scout receives highest award
Bentleyville Tree Vandalism.
Bentleyville vandals strike again, earlier than ever
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
Inmate who escaped by breaking cell door arrested after police pursuit near Kansas City

Latest News

The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales
Dream Up! Child care workshop and resource fair held in Duluth
Dream Up! Child Care resources and funds.
City of Superior hosts child care workshop and resource fair Saturday
Park Point Beach Rip Current Sign
Duluth Fire Department issues rip current warning for Park Point beaches