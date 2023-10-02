Culver’s CurderBurger returns Monday for limited time

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Culver’s is officially bringing back a fan favorite!

The beloved CurderBurger is returning Monday for the third time.

The burger, which is a Culver’s Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese, will be available at all Culver’s locations nationwide through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

The Northern Life team is getting their hands on one and is excited to share their reactions on Tuesday!

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.