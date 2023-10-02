City by City: Duluth, Hibbing, Cook County

Duluth, MN- Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Remembrance Dinner. Hosted by the St. Louis County Historical Society and the Veterans Memorial Hall, the dinner will feature General Joseph L. Votel as the keynote speaker. General Votel is a Minnesota Native and retired four-star general of the United States Army. The Remembrance Dinner will be held on Friday, October 20 at 5 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Depot. This year’s dinner is held in honor of CSM John Werner who passed away in March. Proceeds help improve the Historical Society’s Medal of Honor Row.

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Police Department will participate in the Pink Patch Project. The patches are for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Patches can be purchased at the police department building for $10. All proceeds will be donated to the Angel Fund. The Angel Fund is an organization on the Iron Range that offers financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents fighting cancer.

Cook County, MN- Cook County has removed two communication towers. In 2001, Cook County adopted an ordinance to monitor the growing number of communication towers and a goal to limit the visual impacts of the large structures. That ordinance forces the use of existing towers before allowing the development of new ones. Over the past year, a radio communications analyst discovered that two of the towers had aged out of their useful life. One was located near the end of Old Ski Hill Road and the other was on top of Eagle Mountain at Lutsen. Both were taken down in September.

