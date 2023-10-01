UMD Volleyball can’t handle #1 Wayne State

UMD volleyball faced #1 ranked Wayne State at Romano Gym on Saturday.
UMD volleyball faced #1 ranked Wayne State at Romano Gym on Saturday.
By Jeffrey F McClure and Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At the Unversity of Minnesota Duluth in Romano Gymnasium two top ten ranked volleyball teams played in a match on Saturday.

The #10 UMD Bulldogs welcomed #1 overall Wayne State after dropping a five-set thriller to Augustana the night before.

The Wildcats showed the packed gym why they have been deemed #1 in Division II with a sweep over the Bulldogs.

