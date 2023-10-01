Sunny, warm conditions to conquer Monday’s weather

Monday should be warm and dry with rain holding off until Wednesday
Monday should be warm and dry with rain holding off until Wednesday
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT
WEATHER STORY: The latest long-lasting, slow-moving low should be history by Monday morning. So, the clouds and showers of the weekend will be replaced by sunshine and a warm spell. The warm spell will only be with us through Tuesday. The next rain-making low will be here Wednesday and that will dial down temperatures dramatically. The 80′s of Monday and Tuesday will become 50′s and 60′s by Wednesday. By Saturday, overnight lows may drop to the 30′s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will try to clear as higher pressure nudges our region while the weekend low moves away. The overnight low will fall toward 63. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be sunny and warm with high temps near 80 degrees. The normal is 61. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will become partly sunny as the next low moves closer to our region from the Dakotas, The morning low will be 63. The afternoon high will be 79. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The clouds that filter back towards us on Tuesday will trigger a rain chance from Wednesday to Friday. That will spell an end to the warm spell. Next weekend should be very sunny and very seasonable for temperatures with highs in the 50′s. Good leaf raking weather!

The week ahead starts with a warm spell but falls to cooler than normal later.
The week ahead starts with a warm spell but falls to cooler than normal later.

