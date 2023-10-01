Northland races to put your canceled marathon training to use

Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 1, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile races were canceled due to record-breaking heat this weekend.

Temperatures in the metro climbed to the low 90s Sunday.

For any runners looking to put their training to use in the next few weeks, some races in our area are still open for registration.

The Memorial Medical WhistleStop Marathon and Half-Marathon on Chequamegon Bay will be held on October 14 and registration is open until October 6.

In the Twin Ports, runners will hit the streets for the Bridging the Gap Duluth Women’s 10-Mile Race on October 7.

