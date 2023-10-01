Justin Jefferson’s 2 TDs, D.J. Wonnum’s 51-yard fumble return lift Vikings over Panthers 21-13

Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and D
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(MGN)
By STEVE REED
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and D.J. Wonnum returned Bryce Young’s fumble 51 yards for a momentum-changing touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 21-13 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Cousins overcame two interceptions, including one that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown by Sam Franklin, and finished with 139 yards passing. Jefferson beat a Carolina secondary playing without three starters for 85 yards on six catches.

Alexander Mattison ran for 95 yards and Harrison Smith had three sacks for the Vikings (1-3), including the one that led to Wonnum’s score.

Bryce Young was 25 of 32 for 204 yards for Carolina.

The winless Panthers (0-4) find themselves in a tremendous hole. Of the 164 teams that have started 0-4 in the Super Bowl era, only the 1992 Chargers went on to make the playoffs.

The momentum of the game turned late in the third quarter when Smith raced into the Carolina backfield untouched and stripped Young of the football from behind. The ball bounced off Young's leg and careened further into the backfield before Wonnum scooped it up and scored.

The Vikings sacked Young on third down on the ensuing series and Cousins found Jefferson along the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown strike to give the Vikings a 21-13 lead.

The Panthers attempted to rally, reaching the Vikings 9 with less than two minutes remaining, but Smith sacked Young twice on the final three plays, including on fourth-and-goal at the 18, to seal the win. Minnesota finished with five sacks, all coming in the second half.

Franklin, a special teams standout who started in place of the injured Xavier Woods, intercepted Cousins' pass intended for K.J. Osborn near the left pylon and went the length of the field to give Carolina an early 7-0 lead.

The INT return was the longest in Panthers history and came just three plays after Franklin was flagged for pass interference, setting the Vikings up with a first-and-goal.

The Vikings entered the game minus-7 in the turnover differential and Cousins' two early picks left them in a 13-7 hole at halftime.

INJURIES

Vikings: None reported.

Panthers: Cornerback Donte Jackson left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return. The Panthers entered the game without two other defensive backs in Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host Kansas City on Sunday.

Panthers: At Detroit on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Bentleyville Tree Vandalism.
Bentleyville vandals strike again, earlier than ever
Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
Duluth Police: death investigation underway, believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wound
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Suspect turns himself in a week after Superior shots fired incident
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for...
Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig will join GOP primary for US Senate in Michigan, sources tell AP
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker attorney wants Michigan State to preserve documents for potential lawsuit
Justice Elizabeth Welch poses a question as lawyers argue their cases before the Michigan...
Michigan judges ordered to honor pronouns of parties in court