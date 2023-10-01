Gov. Tim Walz proclaims a day of remembrance for survivors and lives lost at Indian boarding schools

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation to honor the survivors of the U.S. Indian boarding schools with a day of remembrance.

On Saturday, September 30, Walz signed the proclamation which mentioned Minnesota for having 23 Indian boarding schools, 21 of which were directly funded or supported by state or federal resources.

Below you can see Walz’s announcement on Twitter.

Today we honor the survivors of U.S. Indian boarding schools and all the children who never returned home.



We’re committed to ensuring the ongoing impacts of these schools are not forgotten as we work toward a future that Minnesotans can be proud of. pic.twitter.com/IyvCGcdVrm — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 30, 2023

