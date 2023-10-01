Gov. Tim Walz proclaims a day of remembrance for survivors and lives lost at Indian boarding schools

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation to honor the survivors of the U.S. Indian boarding schools with a day of remembrance.

On Saturday, September 30, Walz signed the proclamation which mentioned Minnesota for having 23 Indian boarding schools, 21 of which were directly funded or supported by state or federal resources.

Below you can see Walz’s announcement on Twitter.

