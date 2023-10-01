Going for Gold: Proctor Girl Scout receives highest award

PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Proctor High School graduate received the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve on Sunday.

“I started with the Girl Scouts when I was in the first grade,” said Cecelia Parmeter the Gold Award recipient. “I saw another troop and was like, I want to do that. I want to be a part of that.”

Cecelia Parmeter has been part of Girl Scout Troop 4026 for 12 years now.

A pinning ceremony was held for her receiving the Gold Award for her project “Shining A Spotlight on Fine Arts in our Schools” which helped develop, increase awareness, and sustain her theatre department in school.

“I was in theater for about six years, through all of high school and most of middle school and I had loved the group that I was with,” said Parmeter. “And I loved the community that we brought through all of our productions, and I wanted to help out.”

Less than 5% of Girl Scouts receive this award and this year Cecelia was one of only two Girl Scouts to claim this honor in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin but she had to work for it.

The project took her over a year to complete.

“There were some tough moments she really contemplated whether or not she wanted to finish it, but she did it,” said Cecelia’s mother Kim Parmeter. “Take a deep breath. she’d walk away from it for a while and come back to it.”

Cecelia is a Girl Scout for life and encourages any young girls to see what being a part of the troop could do for them.

“It’s a great opportunity that they should really think about it,” said Parmeter. “And if they’re not quite sure, then just sit in on a meeting. Maybe they’ll see that it’s for them. Or maybe they’ll find it really fun.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.