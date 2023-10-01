Bienvenue: Coffee enthusiasts unite for annual festival in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The fun started brewing bright and early Saturday for the Bienvenue Coffee Festival at the Depot in Duluth.

It’s the third year of the annual event.

Organizers said more than a dozen coffee companies took part and close to 20 other vendors also joined in the festivities.

In addition to tasting opportunities, attendees could learn about many aspects of coffee.

One of the biggest draws was a workshop where people could learn about a unique way to drink coffee called the “cupping technique.”

“Using a spoon you kind of aerate, so you suck the coffee and aerate it so you can get the full flavor profile of it. And it gives you this entirely new experience of tasting coffee,” said Mary Tennis, Director of the St. Louis County Depot.

