Wet weekend will turn into a toasty Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: Another slow-moving low is lurking overhead but rain totals won’t be as heavy as last weekend. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms will be with us Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain totals this time should stay around a quarter inch. As higher pressure clears the sky Monday and Tuesday, a warm spell will waft our way. Both those days will be in the 70′s and 80′s. Of course, since it is October, cooler conditions will filter back starting Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky above will be mostly cloudy to overcast. There will be a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The overnight low temperatures will run 55-60. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Technically, the warm up will begin Sunday. Clouds and rain will reign in the morning but the sky will start to clear in the afternoon. The high temp will go towards the mid 70′s. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be sunny and warm with high temps near 80 degrees. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Clouds will filter back towards us on Tuesday but temps will stay one more day in the upper 70′s. Rain chances return Wednesday and last through Friday. The 60′s return Wednesday and fall into the 50′s later on. Next Saturday may wake up to the 30′s.

The week ahead holds a warm spell (KBJR)

