Retiring Miguel Cabrera to become special assistant to Tigers president Scott Harris

Miguel Cabrera isn’t leaving the Tigers this week after all
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston. It was Cabrera's 600th career double. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By DAVE HOGG
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera isn’t leaving the Tigers this week after all.

The 40-year-old slugger is still retiring Sunday after the season finale, but he will have a job waiting for him Monday. The Tigers announced Friday that he's going to become a special assistant to team president Scott Harris.

“I’m honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role,” Harris said.

Cabrera started his final weekend with a double in the first inning off Cleveland's Cal Quantrill, moving him past Hank Aaron into sole possession of 13th place with 625. He has 3,1,71 hits and 511 homers.

He's scheduled to play in all three games against the Guardians.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
Duluth Police: death investigation underway, believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wound
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Suspect turns himself in a week after Superior shots fired incident
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth City Attorney to prosecute 2 men involved in Rustic Bar assault
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Man dead in two-vehicle crash on Iron Range
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for...
Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig will join GOP primary for US Senate in Michigan, sources tell AP
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker attorney wants Michigan State to preserve documents for potential lawsuit
Justice Elizabeth Welch poses a question as lawyers argue their cases before the Michigan...
Michigan judges ordered to honor pronouns of parties in court
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference, Oct. 14, 2021, in...
Michigan fake elector defendants want case dropped due to attorney general’s comments