High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn Vermilya, Breanne McKean, Elly Keener.(Source: Mapleton Local Schools)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a high school senior collapsed and died Friday night during a homecoming event.

According to Mapleton Local Schools Superintendent Scott Smith, high school student Bre McKean collapsed due to a medical emergency prior to the school’s football game against South Central.

WOIO reports that Bre was named a candidate for the high school’s homecoming queen.

Both schools agreed to suspend Friday’s game at halftime after being notified of the student’s death.

Smith said that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

The district ended up canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night.

All athletic events have also been canceled until Oct. 4.

School officials did not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

