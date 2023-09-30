Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This weekend, Duluth East High School will be inducting some distinguished alumni into their hall of fame.

Nine people will be honored for their contributions to our area, and around the world.

However, the impact of one honoree extends far beyond earthly bounds.

When Heather Marsman-McDonald attended Duluh East High School in the mid-1980′s, she had a wide range of interests.

“I was involved in a lot of school sports, in the school choir. And then of course, all of the great academics they have here,” said Heather Marsman-McDonald, Chief Engineer for the International Space Station.

Her running may have been close to rocket speed.

“I loved the track relay team. I was on it and we got to go to state and we set some school records at the time,” Marsman-McDonald said.

However, one class in particular launched her into a lifelong journey.

“There was a class here called ‘Aerospace’ taught by Mr. Taylon, and that’s the thing that really lit the fire inside of me that inspired me to go to NASA and pursue an Aerospace Engineering degree,” Marsman-McDonald said.

She attended UMD and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities on her way to NASA.

Now she’s making history as the first woman to hold her current position.

“I’ve been the Chief Engineer for the International Space Station Program for the last five years, " Marsman-McDonald said.

Her work involves developing technology to keep astronauts safe.

“We run a team of hundreds of engineers from across the country that work on all of the aspects of the systems that are onboard the space station that keeps the crew alive and healthy,” Marsman-McDonald said.

Even off duty, she’s inspiring young girls to follow in her footsteps.

Roaming the halls of her alma mater, she came across a group of Girl Scouts with a passion that struck home.

“Right now, we’re working on our engineering badge,” said Ali Kolmodin, a sixth grader at Ordean East Middle School. “It’s just really inspirational. It was really fun to meet her.”

Marsman-McDonald is looking forward to the induction ceremony this weekend.

“It’s just something I never would have dreamed of. And it’s just a huge honor,” Marsman-McDonald said.

Marsman-McDonald said in addition to that class at East High, seeing stars and satellites in the night skies of northern Minnesota also inspired her to enter the field.

She says on clear nights, you can even see the International Space Station using binoculars.

For information on tracking that, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.