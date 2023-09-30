Friday Night Lights: Week 5 Highlights and scores from around the Northland
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 5 of the MSHSL high school football season:
Two Harbors 3, (3) Esko 32, Final
North Branch 33, Duluth Denfeld 13, Final
Cloquet 16, Proctor 10, Final
Hermantown 20, Rock Ridge 13, Final
Mesabi East 32, GNK 0, Final
Chisholm 10, Deer River 41, Final
Cherry 48, Littlefork 8, Final
M.I.B 61, Kellher 0, Final
Scores from Week 5 of the WIAA high school football season:
Superior 9, Eau Claire Memorial 35, Final (Highlights Below)
Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0, Final (Highlights Below)
Merril 0, Hayward 20, Final
