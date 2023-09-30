Friday Night Lights: Week 5 Highlights and scores from around the Northland

By Alexis Bass, Alexis Beckett, Daniel Chiarelli, Kevin Moore and Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 5 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Two Harbors 3, (3) Esko 32, Final

North Branch 33, Duluth Denfeld 13, Final

Cloquet 16, Proctor 10, Final

Hermantown 20, Rock Ridge 13, Final

Mesabi East 32, GNK 0, Final

Chisholm 10, Deer River 41, Final

Cherry 48, Littlefork 8, Final

M.I.B 61, Kellher 0, Final

Scores from Week 5 of the WIAA high school football season:

Superior 9, Eau Claire Memorial 35, Final (Highlights Below)

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0, Final (Highlights Below)

Merril 0, Hayward 20, Final

