Friday Night Lights: Week 5 Highlights and scores from around the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 5 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Two Harbors 3, (3) Esko 32, Final

North Branch 33, Duluth Denfeld 13, Final

Cloquet 16, Proctor 10, Final

Hermantown 20, Rock Ridge 13, Final

Mesabi East 32, GNK 0, Final

Chisholm 10, Deer River 41, Final

Cherry 48, Littlefork 8, Final

M.I.B 61, Kellher 0, Final

Scores from Week 5 of the WIAA high school football season:

Superior 9, Eau Claire Memorial 35, Final (Highlights Below)

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0, Final (Highlights Below)

Merril 0, Hayward 20, Final

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.