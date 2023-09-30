Duluth Fire Department issues rip current warning for Park Point beaches

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Fire Department issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions on Saturday evening.

Due to strong winds and wave conditions, the warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

Flag locations are at the South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th St beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at Park Point Beach.

