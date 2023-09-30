Duluth Fire Department issues rip current warning for Park Point beaches

Park Point Beach Rip Current Sign
Park Point Beach Rip Current Sign(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Fire Department issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions on Saturday evening.

Due to strong winds and wave conditions, the warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

Flag locations are at the South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th St beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at Park Point Beach.

For more information on the conditions of Park Point Beach, you can visit their website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
Duluth Police: death investigation underway, believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wound
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Suspect turns himself in a week after Superior shots fired incident
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth City Attorney to prosecute 2 men involved in Rustic Bar assault
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Man dead in two-vehicle crash on Iron Range
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

Dream Up! Child Care resources and funds.
City of Superior hosts child care workshop and resource fair Saturday
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson September 30
The 80's will be here on Monday!
Wet weekend will turn into a toasty Monday and Tuesday
The Head of the Lakes runs a flood risk with heavy rain on tap Friday night and Saturday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible this weekend, big warm up arrives Monday