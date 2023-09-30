City of Superior hosts child care workshop and resource fair Saturday

Dream Up! Child Care resources and funds.
Dream Up! Child Care resources and funds.
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Child care providers gathered Saturday in Superior for the Dream Up Child Care Workshop and Resource Fair in hopes of gaining resources to stay afloat in a struggling industry.

The city helped organize the workshop and resource fair.

The event was made possible by funding from the Department of Children and Families to combat the ongoing childcare crisis in the state.

The workshop offered hands-on exercises and resources for child care providers.

There was also information on licensure requirements and grant opportunities.

Becky Scherf, Chief of Staff to Superior Mayor Jim Paine said she wants child care to be a bigger focus in all states within the U.S.

“There is a nationwide child care crisis and it’s very important that all states are making it a focus because there’s a huge gap.” said Scherf. “We’re facing nationwide worker shortages and a lot of that problem is people don’t have child care reliable to be able to watch their kids and go to work. So it kind of adds to the all-over effect that we’re seeing right now.”

For more information about the Dream Up! Child Care Workshop and Resource Fair, click here.

