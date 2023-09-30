Chester Park receives upgrades in honor of Barry family

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s Chester Park has received new equipment honoring the late Barry family.

The family included parents Riana and Sean and their two daughters Shiway and Sadie.

The family was known to love Chester Park before they were found murdered in their home in the spring of 2022.

Friends of the family went to Chester Park together to unveil the new upgrades and honor their memory.

The upgrades were made possible by the community raising more than $20,000 to put it playground spinners, a safer foundation and a memorial bench dedicated to the Barry’s

“The Barry family, specifically their daughters, loved playing here. They met up with some of their homeschooled friends and families on a pretty regular basis,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Jessica Peterson. “When they presented it to us, it sounded like a really nice fit and a special place that we could honor their memory.”

You can visit the updated playground on East Skyline Drive.

