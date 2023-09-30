Bulldogs celebrate homecoming with 38-14 victory over Winona State

UMD football hold first spring practice
UMD football hold first spring practice(KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth football team moved up to #19 in the Division II rankings before they faced the Winona State Warriors (2-2) at noon on Saturday.

With the 38-14 win the Bulldogs moved to 5-0 on the season and extended their nine-game unbeaten streak over the Warriors to ten.

Before the game, the Bulldogs ranked fifth nationally for rushing yards per game with a team average of 259.8 yards per game.

They didn’t reach that mark on Saturday but won the battle on the ground with a total of 198 rushing yards while holding Winona State to -28 yards.

However, the Bulldogs didn’t score rushing the ball with quarterback Kyle Walljasper throwing three touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Red-shirt sophomore DeShaun Ames, a wide receiver, also threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Sam Pitz on a trick play before returning the second-half kickoff 93 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

With Ames’ kickoff return touchdown, the Bulldogs were up 28-0 before Winona scored both of their touchdowns in the third quarter.

Next Saturday, UMD will look to improve to 6-0 when they head to Nebraska to face Wayne State for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
Duluth Police: death investigation underway, believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wound
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Suspect turns himself in a week after Superior shots fired incident
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth City Attorney to prosecute 2 men involved in Rustic Bar assault
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Man dead in two-vehicle crash on Iron Range
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

UMD Volleyball
UMD Volleyball comes in to Homecoming weekend with top ten ranking
UMD Volleyball remains in the top ten ahead of big homecoming weekend matchups
UMD football
In homecoming game, Bulldog football looks to continue unbeaten streak against Winona
UMD Volleyball celebrates Family Day
#7 UMD Volleyball Completes Saturday Sweep on “Family Day”