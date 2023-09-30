Bulldogs celebrate homecoming with 38-14 victory over Winona State

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth football team moved up to #19 in the Division II rankings before they faced the Winona State Warriors (2-2) at noon on Saturday.

With the 38-14 win the Bulldogs moved to 5-0 on the season and extended their nine-game unbeaten streak over the Warriors to ten.

Before the game, the Bulldogs ranked fifth nationally for rushing yards per game with a team average of 259.8 yards per game.

They didn’t reach that mark on Saturday but won the battle on the ground with a total of 198 rushing yards while holding Winona State to -28 yards.

However, the Bulldogs didn’t score rushing the ball with quarterback Kyle Walljasper throwing three touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Red-shirt sophomore DeShaun Ames, a wide receiver, also threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Sam Pitz on a trick play before returning the second-half kickoff 93 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

With Ames’ kickoff return touchdown, the Bulldogs were up 28-0 before Winona scored both of their touchdowns in the third quarter.

Next Saturday, UMD will look to improve to 6-0 when they head to Nebraska to face Wayne State for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

