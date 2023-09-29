Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Bigfork, Washburn

Chisholm, MN- The PathBlazers Snowmobile Club of Chisholm, Hibbing and Side Lake is hosting the first Snowmobile, Land Owner and Club Supporter Appreciation Day. The fun will be held on Saturday, September 30 at the Club Building in the Chisholm Industrial Park. Guests are welcome anytime between noon and 4 p.m. There will be free food and drinks. The club will also have their new equipment out for the community to view.

Bigfork, MN- The Wilderness Wheelers ATV Club was recently awarded a nationwide grant. The club was chosen as one of 18 recipients of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Grant. With the $25,000 the club plans to further expand ATV trail access by constructing the 61-mile Wilderness Trail. Projected to be finished in the fall of 2024, the trail will feature a one-of-a-kind loop that will allow two-way travel to other trails. Connections include the town of Marcell and the Chippewa National Forest.

Washburn, WI- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is hosting a fundraiser. The Mt. Ashwabay Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 5-9 p.m. at the Belltower Bar and StageNorth. Starting at 5 p.m. is a scavenger hunt on the Mt. Ashwabay trails. There are ten spots for riders to find and each picture they bring to the event will earn a ticket for the big raffle. There will also be dinner and lawn games. The group is hoping to raise $50,000 for the new trails at Mt. Ashwabay. The project includes a new green level trail at Ski Hill Road, a new jump line and widening the Stick trail.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

