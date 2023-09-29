Thunderstorms Friday and into Friday night with mild weather this weekend

FRIDAY: Today will be stormy with thunderstorms rolling through from west to east beginning in the mid-morning across the Iron Range with an isolated chance of severe storms, with large hail being the main concern. Those storms will weaken and make their way into the Twin Ports likely in the early afternoon before drying up in the late afternoon and early evening. The high will be 70 in Duluth with mid 60′s to lower 70′s across the region.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Tonight, there is a flood watch in effect along the North Shore and Carlton County as another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms moves through the Northland from west to east, drying out late Friday night and early Saturday morning across Wisconsin and the UP.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: There is a slight chance of a lingering shower or storm Saturday morning with some clearing expected in the afternoon. A lake breeze will keep temperatures a bit cooler in the Twin Ports and along the coastlines, with a high of 69 in Duluth while high’s away from the coastline hit the mid 70′s and some upper 70′s in the southern portions of the Northland.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will see some AM thunderstorms and showers before clearing up in the afternoon. It will be warm with a high of 75 in the Twin Ports and many area’s seeing upper 70′s away from the coast, even some 80′s possible along the southern portions of the Northland.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.