Suspect turns himself in a week after Superior shots fired incident

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A 21-year-old man turned himself in Friday in connection with a shooting in Superior last week.

Around 12:30 a.m. September 22, Superior Police responded to the area of North 58th Street and Baxter Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police found one house was hit by at least one bullet, but no one reported any injuries.

They asked residents to shelter in place while they investigated, but eventually, police cleared the scene later that morning.

On Thursday, police carried out a search warrant in connection to the incident and recovered evidence connected to the shooting.

On Friday, a week after the incident, police say a 21-year-old suspect turned himself in.

The suspect is being held in the Douglas County Jail and is expected to be charged with several felonies, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The suspect has not been identified yet. Police did not immediately say what led up to the shots being fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.