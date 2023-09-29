Suspect turns himself in a week after Superior shots fired incident

SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE(Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A 21-year-old man turned himself in Friday in connection with a shooting in Superior last week.

Around 12:30 a.m. September 22, Superior Police responded to the area of North 58th Street and Baxter Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police found one house was hit by at least one bullet, but no one reported any injuries.

They asked residents to shelter in place while they investigated, but eventually, police cleared the scene later that morning.

On Thursday, police carried out a search warrant in connection to the incident and recovered evidence connected to the shooting.

On Friday, a week after the incident, police say a 21-year-old suspect turned himself in.

The suspect is being held in the Douglas County Jail and is expected to be charged with several felonies, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The suspect has not been identified yet. Police did not immediately say what led up to the shots being fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
Duluth Police: death investigation underway, believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wound
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Man dead in two-vehicle crash on Iron Range
Darren Andrew Tenney
Wisconsin man charged for killing 2 people in Floodwood crash
DWI Graphic
Littlefork man charged in DWI crash that injures 2
Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Duluth police release more information on Tuesday’s Morgan Park incident

Latest News

Ayla Androsky will take pictures of senior students each Wednesday during lunch our in October.
Former Superior High student takes free senior portraits for Spartans in need
A former Superior High School student is using her passion to help current students who...
Former Superior High student takes free senior portraits for Spartans in need
50 Years Helping: A look at Chum's local outreach efforts ahead of Golden Gala
50 Years Helping: A look at Chum’s local outreach efforts ahead of Golden Gala
The center unveiled some rare artifacts and collections at a public event on Thursday.
Maritime Museum on Canal Park celebrates 50 years