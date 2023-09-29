St. Louis County Public Health offers SafeTALK trainings

St. Louis County Public Health offers suicide alertness
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mental health can be a difficult topic to discuss, but a Northland agency hopes to make it easier.

St. Louis County Public Health is offering two free SafeTALK trainings this week, which aim to teach people how to reach out to someone struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Thursday’s training took place at the Saint Louis County Government Services Center in Duluth.

Attendees learned how to discuss suicide and intervene with someone at risk.

Josh Gorham, Program Coordinator of St. Louis County, wants more community members to open up about the difficult topic.

”It’s really important that we have people equipped and ready to talk about suicide in our community,” Gorham said, “the more people who are trained and ready, the larger safety net we have in our community.”

The second SafeTALK training takes place on Friday, September 29. It will be hosted at the St. Louis County Government Services Center in Virginia and is open to anyone 15 or older.

