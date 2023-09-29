Public sounds off on Duluth library redesign plan

Public sounds off on library redesign plan
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The public was able to tour Duluth’s downtown library today to learn about the big changes planned for the building.

The upcoming makeover is called the Workforce Center Redesign Project, and the changes will be paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.

On Thursday, residents were invited to tour the library, talk with project partners and provide feedback on how they want the space to change.

Construction will begin within the next couple of years.

Members of the public who we not in attendance can still provide input through the City of Duluth website.

