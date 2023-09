DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MSHSL Sports Scores

Boys Soccer:

Denfeld 1 Proctor 0

Hayward 1 Superior 3

Girls Volleyball:

Proctor 1 Superior 3

Denfeld 1 Cloquet 3

