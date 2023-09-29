Northland race movie coming to Duluth-Superior Film Festival

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Next weekend could mark the largest one-time feature film screening in Duluth’s history.

That’s if all 580 seats in the NorShor Theater are sold out for 40 Below: The Toughest Race in the World, according to Film Festival Director Richard Hansen.

The movie covers the Arrowhead 135, a yearly ultramarathon event from International Falls to Tower, Minnesota.

It was also filmed during the extreme Polar Vortex in 2019.

The film’s director Marius Anderson and race participant (and one of the stars of the film) Leah Gruhn spoke with Briggs about what it was like shooting this project and being immersed in this race.

The screening is taking place on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Duluth’s NorShor Theater.

