Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in and that's bull riding. (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A young boy in Texas has become a champion bull rider before his seventh birthday.

Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in.

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now, Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Nevada this weekend.

According to the latest rankings, he is No. 11 in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers have not disclosed what they are responding to.
Duluth Police: death investigation underway, believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wound
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Man dead in two-vehicle crash on Iron Range
Darren Andrew Tenney
Wisconsin man charged for killing 2 people in Floodwood crash
DWI Graphic
Littlefork man charged in DWI crash that injures 2
Bentleyville vandalism
Vandals destroy cords, equipment at Bentleyville

Latest News

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country artists who became famous by going viral on TikTok
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Environment and...
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
The UAW prepares to expand its strike a second time against US automakers after another...
Autoworkers strike expands with no deal in sight