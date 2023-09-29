Maritime Museum on Canal Park celebrates 50 years

Maritime museum celebrates 50 years
By Laura Lee
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Maritime Museum and Visitor Center in Canal Park is celebrating 50 years.

In honor of the milestone, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center and Museum held an event Thursday unveiling some rare artifacts and collections. Items included photos and parts of the original Point lighthouse, a U.S. steel ship flag and artifacts from inside ships that have visited the canal.

“We’ve got a very large collection, we’ve been collecting artifacts from community members and even other museums,” Park Ranger Hannah Montoya said.

According to the museum’s director, the Visitor Center sees more than one million visitors come through Duluth’s Canal Park each year.

