Former Superior High student takes free senior portraits for Spartans in need

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A former Superior High School student is using her passion to help current students who potentially won’t make it in the yearbook.

Ayla Androsky owns Ayla Jade Photography, formerly Bebe Le Strange Photography, in Superior.

Snapping photos of students, weddings, events and more, she’s been taking pictures since about 2016.

“I love meeting people, that’s my favorite part about being a photographer, I get to meet people, I get to talk to you,” Androsky said.

When she went to Superior High School, she shot her own senior portrait, a rarity for many high schoolers nationwide.

At that time in her life, she noticed that some of her peers didn’t show up in the book that year.

“There were some people in my grade that I didn’t get to see their senior pictures,” she said.

For a typical senior portrait session, Androsky charges about $350, but she knows that not everyone can afford it.

So, she decided to lend her services for free to students who either didn’t have time or couldn’t spend hundreds of dollars on photos.

“Everyone matters and everyone deserves a senior picture,” she said.

Ayla Jade Photography is taking free senior portraits for students at Superior High School that aren't able to get the photos done themselves. (Northern News Now)

Coming up with the idea, she reached out to her former teachers and current marketing and business teacher at Superior High School, Christa Kalin.

“Both my children just graduated, as a mom’s point of view, it’s very important to have that moment,” Kalin said.

Kalin has put together the yearbook with the help of students for about a decade, starting in 2014.

Each senior student is responsible for getting their own senior picture into the yearbook, rather than having the school take the photo.

In 2022, there were ten students who didn’t make it in.

When she sees a blank photo in the yearbook, it doesn’t sit well with her.

“Your heart kind of breaks because you don’t want that to be something that stops them from getting a photo,” she said.

Now, seniors at the school will have a chance to get their photo taken during their lunch hour.

They can have it done on a solid background, on the football field or any location on campus of their choosing.

Kalin said she hopes each senior will be seen in this year’s book.

“It’s just a memory that I think everyone deserves to have,’ she said.

Those memories will now be made possible by her former student, Androsky.

“It makes me really happy and proud to be a Spartan and to have alumni come back and want to do this and hope that we see more in the future so it’s good for the community,” Kalin said.

Androsky said she felt compelled to help her fellow Spartans.

“Now there might be a need more than ever,” she said. “It needs to be accessible to people to have their grad picture taken and they belong in the yearbook, they deserve that.”

If you are a current senior at Superior High School who needs your photo taken, it can be done each Wednesday in October.

You can email Mrs. Kalin at christa.kalin@superior.k12.wi.us

For more information about Ayla Jade Photography, you can visit her Facebook page here.

