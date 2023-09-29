First Alert: Flood Watch for parts of North Shore as heavy rain strikes overnight

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have some lingering showers and rumbles of thunder, but generally we will see a break in the rain. Tonight there will be another round of thunderstorms after 9pm. Some of these storms could be strong, but could also drop a lot more rain over the Ports. New accumulations could be between 2-4″, meaning some flash flooding will be a possibility again. There is a Flood Watch of Duluth and North Shore tonight. Turn around, don’t drown! Never drive through water over roads.

Rain totals will be heaviest from Brainerd to Duluth/Superior (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday morning there will be a slight chance of some lingering showers. Otherwise, we will have cloudy skies and possibly foggy conditions around the head of the lake all day. Highs will be in the 60′s with east winds 5-15mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and showery (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking much better! We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with southerly winds 5-15mph.

low pressure systems will keep precip chances going through Sunday (KBJR)

MONDAY: Monday will be a warm one! Highs will be in the lower 80′s with southerly winds and mostly sunny skies! I doubt we will see record highs in Duluth as the old record is 86°, but we could get close!

The week ahead will get toasty on Monday (KBJR)

