Duluth City Attorney to prosecute 2 men involved in Rustic Bar assault

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While the County Attorney’s Office chose not to press charges, the Duluth City Attorney’s office does plan to issue citations against two men involved in an assault at the Rustic Bar, according to police.

Duluth Police shared that update Friday morning.

The assault happened at the Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

After reviewing bar surveillance video, Duluth Police say two women got in a confrontation that turned physical.

Police say two men eventually got involved and assaulted a 39-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital with head and face injuries, according to police. Police have not shared the extent of her injuries.

As of Friday, police have not shared more information on what exactly led to the fight.

Duluth Police completed their investigation and turned their findings over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 21.

After reviewing the information, police spokespeople said the County Attorney’s Office chose not to press charges.

“The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office determined not to pursue gross misdemeanor or felony charges in this specific incident, which is within their sole jurisdiction,” police wrote.

Police say the Duluth City Attorney’s Office received the case for review on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Police say the City Attorney’s Office will prosecute both men for the assault.

“These men will be issued citations as, under these circumstances, Minnesota Statute does not allow for them to be taken into custody. The two females involved in the initial physical confrontation will not be charged,” police spokespeople wrote Friday.

Neither men involved have been identified. The two women involved have also not been identified.

It appears the women involved in the initial confrontation will not be charged or cited.

Police say no further information will be released about this case “as it remains open until considered inactive pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13.82.”

Northern News Now is reaching out to both the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office and the Duluth City Attorney’s Office for a statement. We will update this story when we hear back.

