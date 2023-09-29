DPD participates in Pink Patch Project to fight breast cancer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are once again raising money to fight breast cancer.

It is the third year the department has participated in the national Pink Patch Project.

Along with selling pink patches for $10, this year, they will also sell pink koozies for $3 each.

Duluth police have raised almost $4,500 since they began in 2021, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

Patches and koozies can be purchased online or at the Public Safety Building, located at 2030 N Arlington Ave in Duluth.

