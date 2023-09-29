Bentleyville vandals strike again, earlier than ever

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville has once again been vandalized.

As volunteers began preparing to move the iconic tree Thursday, they discovered the damage.

“We’re putting all new lights on the top ball of it,” said Bentleyville Executive Director Nathan Bentley. “That’s when it really was discovered that people were cutting and stealing all the chords out of it.”

In past years, Bentleyville dealt with graffiti on semi trucks and donation theft.

“We’re a target for vandalism,” said Bentley. “It’s a very large park, and there’s lots of things that interest certain people in the community.”

This year the crime was not committed at Bayfront. In the offseason, the 120-foot tree is separated and stored in three, 40-foot sections in private property nearby.

“Where the tree was stored is completely fenced in and gated with barbed wire fence on it,” said Bentley. “So there’s already significant security over there in the first place.”

Bentley said someone still managed to gain access to the tree despite the security measures.

“A person or multiple people have climbed up the 40-foot sections,” said Bentley. “They’ve stolen all the cords that go to all these control boxes, all the power cords and the controller chords or they’ve cut them. Most likely strictly for the copper purposes.”

It will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 to replace all of the damage, but the cost is not the worst part of the crime.

“It’s the time that now we have to go back and refigure out where all the cords went because you have dozens and dozens of cords that all interconnect to make the tree animated,” said Bentley. “It’s gonna be the challenging part of figuring out where everything goes back together.”

Bentley is hopeful they will be able to get the tree in working order before the display opens on Nov. 18.

They are not sure if there has been any more damage to the tree or other decorations and will have a better idea after it is put up next week when they can assess it further.

Bentley reported the incident to the police.

