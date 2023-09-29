50 Years Helping: A look at Chum’s local outreach efforts ahead of Golden Gala

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In just a few weeks, Chum will be holding its annual gala in Duluth.

It will mark 50 years of service to people in our area.

For some people, the St. Francis Apartments in Duluth provide more than just shelter.

“It’s my home, it’s everything I need. Everything,” said Karen McLean.

For McLean, and her dog Bella, it’s their first conventional home in quite a while.

“We were living in the van and there were some problems there but, no, I’m ok,” McLean said.

The facility provides permanent supportive housing, food, access to care, and more for people 55 or older.

It’s a joint effort between local organizations including Chum.

According to Chum’s Director of Housing Services Diana Brooks-Hoff, all that help comes at a cost for Chum.

“Anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000,” Brooks-Hoff said.

It’s one reason they hold their annual gala, which is a party with a purpose.

“It’s a fundraiser. So it’s to help raise money to continue the work that we do here,” Brooks-Hoff said.

The rooms come furnished with items like a TV, mini-fridge, and even a rocking chair in some.

Comforts to help some people who’ve lived a comfortless life.

“When you’re homeless, you’re just trying to survive. So our services provide food, dignity, and safety. Something that otherwise wouldn’t be present if we didn’t have the organization that we did,” Brooks-Hoff said.

Whether it’s a food shelf, warming center, or apartments, Chum’s outreach efforts may vary, but their purpose remains consistent.

“When we all see each other as human being, that’s when this world is going to be a better place,” Brooks-Hoff said.

Chum’s Golden Gala celebration will be held on Tuesday October 17th.

