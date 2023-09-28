Wisconsin man charged for killing 2 people in Floodwood crash

Darren Andrew Tenney
Darren Andrew Tenney(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Wisconsin man has been charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two people.

Darren Andrew Tenney, 23, of New Richmond, WI is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 9 at 2:20 a.m., dispatch received an iPhone message indicating a car crash occurred in the area of Highway 8 and Benson Road in Floodwood Township.

When officers arrived they found a truck in the ditch that was completely split in half after hitting a tree.

Authorities say the truck appeared to have missed a curve in the road.

Based on the violent nature of the way the truck was damaged, it appeared to have been traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The passengers in the vehicle were Madison Joy Warren of Oakdale, MN, and Joseph David Trowbridge of Woodbury, MN, both were 23 years old.

Court documents say one of the victims was found ejected from the truck with severe injuries.

The other was found still in the vehicle with severe injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Tenney was found partially ejected from his vehicle with a head injury.

As deputies arrived it was stated he began to regain consciousness.

While authorities were speaking to Tenney they noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him.

His speech was allegedly slurred and thick.

In addition, there were numerous beer cans found in the wreckage.

Court documents say Tenney vacillated between saying there were three and four people in the truck.

However, deputies did an extensive search of the area and no other occupants were located.

Tenney was then airlifted to a nearby hospital

After a search warrant was signed, authorities took a blood draw of Tenney at around 6:30 a.m.

At this time his BAC was 0.117, over two times the legal limit and four hours after the crash.

Authorities say due to the public safety concern of the charges, a warrant was requested.

Tenney is looking at up to 10 years in prison for the incident.

His next scheduled court appearance is set for October 24.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train vs logging truck crash in Brimson
1 injured in train vs. logging truck crash in St. Louis County
Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Duluth police release more information on Tuesday’s Morgan Park incident
Local Goodwill rebranding as Ture North Goodwill
True North Goodwill celebrates opening of its outlet store
DULUTH, MN
Winners selected for Duluth’s Storefront Improvement Grants
Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Morgan Park police scene no longer active, individual found deceased

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Man dead in two-vehicle crash on Iron Range
Farmer Doug's Pumpkin Patch will host its last pick of the season this weekend. With hundreds...
Farmer Doug to host last pumpkin pick of season
The Northland farmer still has hundreds of pumpkins to choose from in the last weekend the...
Farmer Doug to host last pumpkin pick of season
DWI Graphic
Littlefork man charged in DWI crash that injures 2