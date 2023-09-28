Wisconsin man charged for killing 2 people in Floodwood crash

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Wisconsin man has been charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two people.

Darren Andrew Tenney, 23, of New Richmond, WI is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 9 at 2:20 a.m., dispatch received an iPhone message indicating a car crash occurred in the area of Highway 8 and Benson Road in Floodwood Township.

When officers arrived they found a truck in the ditch that was completely split in half after hitting a tree.

Authorities say the truck appeared to have missed a curve in the road.

Based on the violent nature of the way the truck was damaged, it appeared to have been traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The passengers in the vehicle were Madison Joy Warren of Oakdale, MN, and Joseph David Trowbridge of Woodbury, MN, both were 23 years old.

Court documents say one of the victims was found ejected from the truck with severe injuries.

The other was found still in the vehicle with severe injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Tenney was found partially ejected from his vehicle with a head injury.

As deputies arrived it was stated he began to regain consciousness.

While authorities were speaking to Tenney they noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him.

His speech was allegedly slurred and thick.

In addition, there were numerous beer cans found in the wreckage.

Court documents say Tenney vacillated between saying there were three and four people in the truck.

However, deputies did an extensive search of the area and no other occupants were located.

Tenney was then airlifted to a nearby hospital

After a search warrant was signed, authorities took a blood draw of Tenney at around 6:30 a.m.

At this time his BAC was 0.117, over two times the legal limit and four hours after the crash.

Authorities say due to the public safety concern of the charges, a warrant was requested.

Tenney is looking at up to 10 years in prison for the incident.

His next scheduled court appearance is set for October 24.

