Vandals destroy cords, equipment at Bentleyville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vandals have hit Bentleyville once again during the popular light show’s off-season.
According to Bentleyville’s Facebook page, thousands of dollars in cords and equipment were destroyed on the 128-foot Bentleyville tree.
The damage happened while it was fenced-in storage over the summer.
Officials stated staff found the cut and stolen power and control cords while they were getting the tree ready to move.
The damaged cords animate the iconic centerpiece of Bentleyville.
