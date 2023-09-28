Vandals destroy cords, equipment at Bentleyville

Bentleyville vandalism
Bentleyville vandalism(Bentleyville)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vandals have hit Bentleyville once again during the popular light show’s off-season.

According to Bentleyville’s Facebook page, thousands of dollars in cords and equipment were destroyed on the 128-foot Bentleyville tree.

The damage happened while it was fenced-in storage over the summer.

Vandals destroy thousands of dollars of cords and equipment to the 128’ Bentleyville Tree while in fenced in storage...

Posted by Bentleyville USA on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Officials stated staff found the cut and stolen power and control cords while they were getting the tree ready to move.

The damaged cords animate the iconic centerpiece of Bentleyville.

