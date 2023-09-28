USW, St. Luke’s representative reach to tentative agreement

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Representatives for St. Luke’s and the United Steelworkers Union have agreed to a tentative contract.

According to a statement from United Steelworkers Local 9460, the parties agreed to a one-year contract.

They say the agreement works best for both parties during the merger of St. Luke’s and Aspirus Healthcare.

On Tuesday, members of the union, which represents the hospital’s technology workers, held a day-long rally in support of a new contract.

Negotiations continued and an agreement was reached late Wednesday night.

Union members are now set to vote on the tentative contract on October 11.

